The Most American-Made Vehicles In 2023

The Most American-Made Vehicles In 2023

If you're looking to buy American you'll need to avoid the Big Three.

Erin Marquis
Image: Toyota

Growing up in Detroit, American-made meant the familiar Big Three automakers from the homes of GM, Ford and Chrysler (now Stellantis). Calling a car “American-made” today is a lot more complicated, and extends beyond the nameplate on the vehicle. Nowadays cars with U.S. automaker badges are just as likely to be built in Mexico or Canada than here in the U.S. of A, while vehicles with brands headquartered overseas take the American-made top spots.

Thislist comes to us via Cars.com, which complies an annual report on what cars are slapped together in the land of the free. As you scroll through these red, white and blue vehicles, you won’t see names like Ford or Chevy listed. American made cars are now dominated by Asian and German models being built mainly in the American south (though Ohio sneaks in a few times.) The exception, of course, is Tesla, which tops this list with its American-made parts and American-assembled vehicles.

Is there any benefit to buying American-made over, say, a Ford Mach-E made in Mexico? Probably not. But if jingoism is a full time hobby for you, these are the cars you’re going to want to take for a spin to prove you American bona fides.

Toyota Tundra - Built In San Antonio, Texas

Toyota Tundra - Built In San Antonio, Texas

Image: Toyota

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is replacing a truck that has been on the market — with the exact same engine and transmission — since 2006, so it’s about time Toyota brought its full-size pickup into the modern era. A boosted engine, 10-speed transmission, and coil spring-based suspension help the truck get there, yielding a solid, but not exactly stand-out, vehicle. But that’s the Toyota way, isn’t it?

Honda Accord - Marysville, Ohio

Honda Accord - Marysville, Ohio

Image: Honda

Being a true car enthusiast means not having tunnel vision. Manual transmissions, high horsepower, and high prices don’t necessarily make a car good. That’s why I love cars like the Honda Accord. Maybe it’s the dad in me, but there’s nothing like a comfortable family sedan that does well at what it’s supposed to do, and looks good doing it. That’s why the basic Accord formula hasn’t changed much, and why the Accord has been one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for over 30 years. The new 11th-generation Accord should continue that trend. Its combination of handsome styling, comfortable and stylish interior, and newfound fuel efficiency is welcome sedan supremacy in an ever-growing sea of crossovers.

Acura RDX - East Liberty, Ohio

Acura RDX - East Liberty, Ohio

Image: Acura

The silliest thing about the 2022 Acura RDX is the massive, honking aluminum dial at the center of the dash, above the gear selector buttons and below the climate controls. Adorned with the text “Dynamic Mode,” it’s maybe seven times the size of the volume knob — which, like an afterthought, is sequestered off in no-man’s land next to the hazard light toggle.﻿

Honda Ridgeline - Lincoln, Alabama

Honda Ridgeline - Lincoln, Alabama

Image: Honda

The Honda Ridgeline has been the darling of the midsize truck world since the truck debuted in 2016. Journalists have for years now fawned over the vehicle’s smooth ride, agile handling, good fuel economy, impressive interior space and decent utility. But what very few have complimented is the front-end styling. Now Honda has fixed it. Well, sort of.

Acura MDX - East Liberty and Marysville, Ohio

Acura MDX - East Liberty and Marysville, Ohio

Image: Acura

The Acura MDX is normally reserved for the family-friendly luxury crossover crowd. But Acura has stepped up its game. The new 2022 MDX Type S is the most powerful and best-performing MDX Acura has ever created. But I still think it needs a little more, especially if Acura wants people to take the Type S badge seriously again.

Honda Odyssey - Lincoln, Alabama

Honda Odyssey - Lincoln, Alabama

Image: Honda

You don’t have to be a dad to legally own a Honda Odyssey, but fatherhood did unlock a previously unacknowledged level of appreciation I had for it. I’d been recommending the van for years, but I now appreciate it in a way I don’t think I was capable of before my brain became fully preoccupied with keeping two toddlers happy.﻿

Volkswagen ID.4 - Chattanooga, Tennessee

Volkswagen ID.4 - Chattanooga, Tennessee

Image: Volkswagen

Volkswagen hasn’t exactly been downplaying the importance of its first real mass-market electric car, the ID.4. The company even compared it to the legendary Beetle as far as importance, which I think is a bit hyperbolic. Still, it’s a big deal, and it’s the first taste we Americans will get of the new MEB electric platform. It also marks a glorious return to rear motor/rear drive platforms for VW. The ID.4 is a competent and capable EV — but it’s by no means alone there, and it feels like it could have been more than what it is. And don’t get me started about the lack of a front trunk.

Honda Passport - Lincoln, Alabama

Honda Passport - Lincoln, Alabama

Image: Honda

The Honda Passport is a mid-size SUV, but not one that is the first to come to mind when you think about going off-road. The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport is trying to change that.

Tesla Model S - Fremont, California

Tesla Model S - Fremont, California

Image: Tesla

Say what you want about Tesla, but one thing you can’t deny is the fact that the brand has almost single-handedly made electric cars mainstream. At one point it was almost as if the brand was the only manufacturer making electric cars. And with nearly every manufacturer on the planet gunning to be “the next Tesla”, it’s caused an EV arms race. But that high Tesla has been riding with record sales the last few years may be fading, as Bloomberg notes that two of the brand’s best-known models are old as hell. And buyers may be taking notice.

Tesla Model X - Fremont, California

Tesla Model X - Fremont, California

Image: Tesla

The Tesla Model X has been teased in concept form for years, but as the first six vehicles finally make their way into the hands of owners tonight we’ve got more info on Falcon Doors, mono-post seats, and the SUV’s bioweapon defense mode.

Tesla Model 3 - Fremont, California

Tesla Model 3 - Fremont, California

Image: Tesla

Tesla has had its current range of cars for a while now. The Model S has been around in one form or another since 2012, the Model X SUV hit the road in 2015 and the Model Y in 2020. Then, there’s the brand’s smallest sedan, the Model 3, which has been on sale since 2017. It’s been a popular car for Tesla, but looks to be the time to update it.

Tesla Model Y - Fremont, California and Austin, Texas

Tesla Model Y - Fremont, California and Austin, Texas

Image: Tesla

For the vast majority of American commuters, there isn’t a better daily back-and-forth commuter car than the Tesla Model Y Dual Motor Long Range. The Model Y achieves things that no other car can, which makes it exceptional in a field of largely unexceptional competitors.﻿

