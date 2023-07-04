The Most American-Made Vehicles In 2023

Growing up in Detroit, American-made meant the familiar Big Three automakers from the homes of GM, Ford and Chrysler (now Stellantis). Calling a car “American-made” today is a lot more complicated, and extends beyond the nameplate on the vehicle. Nowadays cars with U.S. automaker badges are just as likely to be built in Mexico or Canada than here in the U.S. of A, while vehicles with brands headquartered overseas take the American-made top spots.

Thislist comes to us via Cars.com, which complies an annual report on what cars are slapped together in the land of the free. As you scroll through these red, white and blue vehicles, you won’t see names like Ford or Chevy listed. American made cars are now dominated by Asian and German models being built mainly in the American south (though Ohio sneaks in a few times.) The exception, of course, is Tesla, which tops this list with its American-made parts and American-assembled vehicles.

Is there any benefit to buying American-made over, say, a Ford Mach-E made in Mexico? Probably not. But if jingoism is a full time hobby for you, these are the cars you’re going to want to take for a spin to prove you American bona fides.