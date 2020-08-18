The Hillman Minx was one of the first cars to feature integrated electromechanical systems that permitted close proximity to gazebos without the usual gazebo-related handling and performance issues. This feature was shown in subtle ways in most literature by simply having the car parked near a gazebo, since direct references to gazebos were forbidden in the UK by the Gazebo Acts of 1877.
DISCUSSION
I thought the Gazebo Act went into law in 1867.