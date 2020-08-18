Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Images
Images
19
1
Illustration: Rootes Group

The Hillman Minx was one of the first cars to feature integrated electromechanical systems that permitted close proximity to gazebos without the usual gazebo-related handling and performance issues. This feature was shown in subtle ways in most literature by simply having the car parked near a gazebo, since direct references to gazebos were forbidden in the UK by the Gazebo Acts of 1877.

Advertisement
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Why Are There So Many Used Red Genesis G70s With Under 100 Miles?

Mahindra's All-New Thar Has Been Civilized

It Took Valtteri Bottas 68 Races To Realize Lewis Hamilton Might Be Better Than Him

What Kind Of Car Should The New KITT Be?

DISCUSSION

kyle138
10001010

I thought the Gazebo Act went into law in 1867.