It’s a well-known fact that electric vehicles need big glass roofs. It’s an integral part of the EV design, and they just don’t work right without them. The Mustang Mach-E has one! Okay, bad example. The Tesla Model Y has one! Wait, not that one either. The upcoming electric Silverado will have one! Surely, after GM’s impressive track record with EVs, this can only end well.

Chevrolet first teased the electric Silverado at 2021's CES, and the truck will make its full debut one year later at the same event. While this past year’s show didn’t mention a Silverado EV by name, a class photo of upcoming electrified GM vehicles had a bowtie-badged pickup hidden away in the back row.

Details on the upcoming truck are scarce. We’re expecting over 400 miles of range, four-wheel steering, and the same Ultium platform that’s shared between all upcoming General Motors EVs. And, yes, the Big Glass Roof is now confirmed as an upcoming feature.

Chevrolet likely sees the roof as a way to compete with the F-150 Lightning, and its meager normal-vehicle-sized sunroof. The Silverado’s transparent cocoon may not open to let fresh air in, but it’s bigger — which is always better, right?

Time will tell which approach wins out. A large, fixed glass panel will certainly let light in, but that means letting heat into the cabin as well. With climate control being a serious drain on an EV’s range, those looking to get the most mileage out of their electrified truck may opt for the Lightning’s smaller, movable sunroof.

The full Silverado reveal will happen during General Motors CEO Marry Barra’s opening keynote at CES, on January 5, 2022.