GM Says The Electric Silverado Will Get Over 400 Miles Of Range

Photo : GM

We got our first (sort of) look at the electric Silverado earlier this year, a truck that GM has been talking about for years without a whole lot of visible movement. On Tuesday GM dribbled out a few more details.

The range is the headline number, with GM saying it will be over 400 miles on a full charge, or at least that is GM’s estimation. The truck will be built at Detroit/Hamtramck Assembly, where the Hummer EV will also be built, GM said. The truck will also be built “from the ground up,” which suggests it will be more than a powertrain swap.

And that is about it as far as details. GM did not say when deliveries might begin. It did not give power numbers, either, though you can expect the electric Silverado to be competitive in that department with trucks like the Rivian R1T, the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric F-150, the Hummer EV Pickup, etc.

From GM’s release:

Retail and fleet versions will offer customers a variety of options and are expected to be in high demand. Today’s announcement affirms Chevrolet’s commitment to build on the brand’s 100 years of truck expertise and leadership, while transitioning to an all-electric future in the light-vehicle space. “The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles,” said Reuss. “The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike.”

This is big talk from GM, not just the “changing the world” bit but also the “expected to be in high demand” bit, because I don’t think anyone takes it as a given that electric pickups will be in high demand. That’s not to say that they won’t, but no one really knows since electric pickups currently do not exist in America. I salute GM’s optimism, though.