Screenshot: DRIVETRIBE (YouTube)

James May’s Honda Civic Type R car review parody on DriveTribe is, uh, kind of weird but it does address an important question: what’s the difference between a spoiler and a wing? May says it’s simple: if you can fit your head under it, you’re flying with a wing.



At first I thought maybe May had borrowed this Civic and forgotten to review it until an hour or so before he had to give it back, but I think once he says “controls fall easily to hand” we can be sure he’s just making fun of car review clichés.



Anyway, thank you, Mr. May for enlightening us on how to classify aerodynamic pieces by size. And for reminding us that the CTR is, indeed, Good.

