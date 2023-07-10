The Coolest Normal Cars On Sale Right Now, According To You

The Coolest Normal Cars On Sale Right Now, According To You

These cars are undeniably cool, even if they're very normal

Andy Kalmowitz
It’s a great time to be a car person, isn’t it? I don’t think there’s ever been a time in history with so many interesting and cool cars on sale at the same time. Because of that fact (read: my opinion), there are a ton of relatively normal cars that are also interesting and cool. It’s what led us to our question from a few days ago.

I wanted to know what you thought the coolest normal car on sale today is. Goddamn, did you deliver. Apparently you’ve all got a lot of thoughts on how cool the normal vehicles of today are, and you’d be right to feel that way.

We’ve got a little bit of everything here. From EVs and econo hatchbacks to pickup trucks and upstart luxury vehicles. Keep in mind, we got hundreds of responses, so there are even more cool regular cars out there than the ones mentioned on this list. Oh, what a time to be alive.

Anyway, let’s check out what you and your fellow Jalops think the coolest cars on sale today are.

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 - one of the few cars that catches my eye when out and about. Refreshing in a sea of bland crossovers.

I’m not really one to say that everyone should have a wagon rather than a crossover. I think the argument is more nuanced that that. That being said, this thing is gorgeous.

Submitted by: thisismyid2

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is such a handsome, well-appointed, well-built, and reasonably priced car. Its hardware is a little archaic, but reliable as a result, and I can appreciate its sense of “simplicity” in an increasingly complicated automotive landscape. It’s a practical, sensible car with a heavy dose of style, and that’s a surprisingly difficult thing to obtain nowadays.

The 3 deserves more love from the world outside of the automotive community

Submitted by: Aldairion

Hyundai Ioniq 5

First car that comes to mind is the Prius. There’s one at the work parking lot and it looks a lot better in person than in pictures and yes, I know that’s saying a lot. Exceptionally pretty car.

But since that was mentioned, I’m going to mention another car I see regularly that attracts my eye every time.

Ioniq 5

Something about the style just works. It’s handsome and cool without being over the top or over styled.

I actually thing the Ioniq 6 is even cooler looking than the 5, but I know I’m in the minority for that opinion.

Submitted by: hoser68

Genesis G80

For me it’s the Genesis G80

A woman in my office park a few buildings over bought a 3.5T recently and I found an excuse to introduce myself to check out her car.

Great looking car, IMO it looks like a 7/8th scale Bentley at a fraction of the price, and by everything I’ve read it’s a fantastic vehicle. And the interior is a far cry from my experience in a then-coworker’s 1988 Hyundai Excel.

$65K is a little spendy for me, so I might look for a used one in a couple of years.

Good lord, the Genesis G80 is gorgeous. How you could look at a G80 and buy a BMW 5-Series instead is just beyond me.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny. It’s as small, nimble and fuel-savvy as a city car, but a monster off-road. Plus, the current styling without 9382423 unnecessary creases, profile lines and light elements is refreshing to say the least.

I don’t know if it’s available on America, but it’s currently for sale in Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America, so I think it should count.

Suzuki, Sell The Jimny In America Challenge (Impossible)

Submitted by: edu-petrolhead

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Maybe not the most popular opinion, but I really love the Mustang Mach-E - every time I see one I find myself oogling it. Great looking vehicle that I could totally see myself driving.

I was all in on the Mach-E until the NYPD made it their EV of choice. Now, I fear that I am out.

Submitted by: SamMcCawfish

Kia Stinger

I’m noticing a LOT of Hyundai/Kia in these comments, so let me pile on:

Yeah it’s the last year, but c’mon the Kia Stinger. Regular people don’t know what it is, but even those who enjoy cars don’t seem to realize everything it offers: a RWD or AWD, 250/300- single or 370HP twin turbo, red/orange/yellow/green/blue exterior, red/black/brown interior, sporty, mid-size, 5-seat, hatchback (seriously the realization that it has a hatch and not a trunk is the most common “wtf moment” I see online)

This is exactly the car enthusiasts wanted - sans manual - but damn did it get expensive fast despite that interior holding it back. I can understand once you got into the the $50K range why someone would just get an Audi A5 instead.

RIP Stinger. We will never forget you.

Submitted by: OnceInAMillenia

Ford F-150 Shorty

Forgive me for stretching the definition of car, but if there’s a totally mundane vehicle that elicits a “hell yeah, that’s awesome” response from me, it’s a single cab & short bed 1/2 ton pickup. They’re hard to find outside of business/contractor work, but anyone who can be bothered to find and drive one is a hero in my book.

I build one of these on the Ford website once a week.

GOBBLESS THATS A PROPAH TRUCK RIGHT BARB

Submitted by: Mosko

Hyundai Santa Cruz

The V60, Polestar 2, and Mazda3 were already nominated and are indeed very, very cool. While probably not as cool, I am going to roll with the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It offers just as much “truck” as most people need 90% of the time, in a more livable package, and without the lifestyle tax of absurdly priced mid and full-sizers that mostly just haul air in empty beds. Heck, even the Ridgeline is more than myself and many others actually need, especially if you reside in an urban environment.

I’ve always said that if the El Camino, Brat, or Baja came back I would buy one. The Santa Cruz is at least a step in that direction.

RISE UP, UNITE, AND NORMALIZE TRUCKLETS!

This is whatever the opposite of a shorty F-150 is.

Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel

Toyota Camry TRD

Who would’ve thought Toyota could’ve put together a car that looks cool, drives nice and sounds great under full throttle?

It’s grounded to the ground.

Submitted by: FijiST

Tesla Model 3

The coolest normal car on sale right now is this

However, the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 deserve honorable mentions.

You are literally braver than the troops for posting this scorching hot take on this website. I salute you, friend. Your journey will be difficult.

Submitted by: Manwich - now Keto-Friendly

Kia K5

I’m going to throw a comment out for the Kia K5, it’s a fantastic looking mid-size car (avoiding the hyundai-sibling’s fish mouth face) that comes in a big range of power and options, starts with a 1.4L turbo @ 180hp and jumps up to a twin turbo 2.5L 290hp/310 torque with a wet dual clutch trans. For a “normal car” this is a great choice.

More people should have these solely because I want to see them more often.

Submitted by: MontegoMan562 in a Capri RS Owner

Mazda CX-50

I’ve really liked the new Mazda CX-50. While it doesn’t come across all that well in pictures, the factory widebody look suits it nicely. Every time I see one, the proportions and stance strike me. I have yet to drive one, but I image the wide footprint would make it handle decently as well.

The CX-50 was the first press vehicle I ever drove. Because of that, it will forever have a very special place in my heart.

Submitted by: TheMau5master

Honda E

Ok, so it might not be practical, cheap, or all that useable, but the Honda e is cool as hell and I’m so glad Honda made it. It’s up there with the Ioniq 5 for EV-retro done right and so much more subtle and suave than Mini’s EVs (the new upcoming one, woof). Now do a PHEV, please.

I know it’s pretty pointless, but I wish the Honda E was sold in America.

Submitted by: Amoore100

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Absolutely gorgeous, fun to drive, and really the only sporty luxury-ish European sedan out there that isn’t touch-everything. Along with the newest Mazda3 hatch that’s been nominated many times already this is one that always stands out on the road to me as just cool

After all these years, the Giulia is still one of the best looking vehicles on sale today.

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

