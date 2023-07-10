The Coolest Normal Cars On Sale Right Now, According To You

It’s a great time to be a car person, isn’t it? I don’t think there’s ever been a time in history with so many in teresting and cool cars on sale at the same time. Because of that fact (read: my opinion), there are a ton of relatively normal cars that are also interesting and cool. It’s what led us to our question from a few days ago.

Advertisement

I wanted to know what you thought the coolest normal car on sale today is. Goddamn , did you deliver. Apparently you’ve all got a lot of thoughts on how cool the normal vehicles of today are, and you’d be right to feel that way.

We’ve got a little bit of everything here. From EVs and econo hatchbacks to pickup trucks and upstart luxury vehicles. Keep in mind, we got hundreds of responses, so there are even more cool regular cars out there than the ones mentioned on this list. Oh, what a time to be alive.

Anyway, let’s check out what you and your fellow Jalops think the coolest cars on sale today are.