If you’ve been paying attention to headline , you might be confused as to how electric cars are really doing. Some outlets report they’re gaining popularity, or that EV sales are experiencing a “surge, ” even in spite of shortages. Others (even Jalopnik) have been reporting that more and more Americans don’t want EVs. Their concerns aren’t unwarranted, citing things like charging infrastructure and rising purchase costs. So what’ s the real story?

Today, we’re taking a look at the Q1 sales numbers for every EV manufacturer. That means we’re seeing how many cars sold for each EV model in January, February, and March of 2023. It’s worth noting that not every manufacturer releases clear sales figures, but for the sake of clarity and consistency, all the information in this story is pulled directly from a manufacturer and regards U.S.-specific sales, unless I note otherwise.

This list also only includes sales numbers of BEVs (battery electric vehicles), not plug in hybrids or hybrid vehicles.



And, finally, it should also be noted that Mini is missing from this list. While the brand sells the two- door hardtop Mini Electric, its sales are grouped in with the gas- powered Mini two- door hardtop. Therefore, we can’t accurately say how many Mini EVs have sold.