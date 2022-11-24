WRC Generations (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Credit: Nacon via YouTube

WRC Generations is the final officially licensed World Rally Championship game developed by Kylotonn, the Paris-based studio that has been making WRC games since 2015. Starting with next year’s title, the franchise moves to Electronic Arts and Codemasters. And while there’s a lot of excitement to see what Codies can do with the official WRC license, WRC Generations represents the apex of everything Kylotonn’s been able to accomplish over seven annual releases.

It contains a stunning amount of content — all 49 teams from the 2022 WRC season across hybrid Rally1, Rally2 and Junior WRC categories, as well as 37 classic vehicles, like the Lancia Delta Integrale, Toyota Corolla WRC and original Alpine A110. A total of 165 special stages, including a completely redesigned Rally Sweden, presents a vast breadth of environments, conditions and surface types to challenge for the fastest times. If you know anyone who loves rallying — it is the best discipline of motorsport, after all — this one’s a no-brainer.