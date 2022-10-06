Electronic Arts finally revealed Need for Speed Unbound on Thursday, the next installment in the long-running racing franchise, due out on December 2. It’s the first made by Burnout-dev Criterion Games since 2012's Need for Speed Most Wanted, and it’s going for something notably unlike any of its predecessors.



The art style is what jumps out at you first. Unbound mashes photorealistic cars and environments with cel-shaded effects, flourishes and characters. You can observe it best in how the game renders tire smoke — two-tone, stippled plumes with notebook doodles emanating from the clouds. Everyone’s calling the aesthetic “anime,” and while I’m not sure what the proper name for it would be, there’s nothing really anime about it to me. Auto Modellista, this game is not.

But the look’s still interesting and shaping up worlds better than some of the leaked screenshots and footage we’d witnessed up to this point, where there was less cohesion between the real and stylized elements of the world. Of course, there’s no use making a final judgment on the visuals until we have the chance to experience gameplay for ourselves. Thankfully, December 2 isn’t very far away.



Advertisement

Unbound’s campaign is set in the city of Lakeshore, a fictionalized Chicago, and kicks off with a theft at a family-owned auto shop that “tears two friends apart and sets a rookie racer on a journey to win the ultimate street race and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen from them,” according to EA’s press release. Rapper A$AP Rocky is a character in the game — his customized Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 is on the cover, his new single is the theme and his agency AWGE served as creative consultants throughout development.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 50% off Best Buy - Samsung Major Appliance Sale Major major appliance sale.

Best Buy current has a ridiculous number of Samsung home upgrades for up to 50% off for their fall sale. From smart fridges to hardworking dishwashers, we’ve rounded up some of the standouts from this overwhelming bunch. Buy at Best Buy Advertisement

And so, Unbound is situated at the intersection of car culture and fashion. EA its touting “hundreds of cosmetic items including exclusive licensed gear from some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators and custom automotive gear companies,” seemingly offering as much leeway to personalize your avatar as your ride. Because I know which of the two most everyone reading cares more about, it should be said that the vehicle customization does look quite boundless, to put it one way, based on the brief glimpses of an S14 Silvia we get in the trailer.

Advertisement

NFS faithful will be happy to know that the cop chases are very much still along for the ride, and performance has gotten a much-needed upgrade for the new-generation systems. Previously, NFS Heat was capped at 30 frames per second on all consoles. As NFS Unbound is an Xbox Series/PS5-exclusive title — and on PC as well, of course — it will run at 60 fps and 4K resolution. At least, on those higher-end boxes. Hopefully Series S will maintain the same frame rate at a reduced 1080p or 1440p.



Advertisement

If you subscribe to EA Play — which is also included in Xbox Game Pass — you’ll be able to try NFS Unbound for 10 hours on November 29, three days before release. How are you feeling about where Need for Speed is headed, and do you expect to be playing on launch day? Color me cautiously optimistic. You can read the full launch car list below:

