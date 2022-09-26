If you want to hit the track but you’re worried about damaging your daily driver in the process, you might be in the market for a nice second car to spend your weekend hooning responsibly.
This track-ready set of wheels needs the performance to handle a circuit, but you might not want it to cost the Earth if it’s your first attempt at racing. To uncover some great starter cars for anyone looking to give racing a go, we turned to you and asked what’s the best budget track car for beginners?
Here are some of the top responses we received.
Honda Fit
“Honda Fit. Cheap, reliable, chuck-able (relatively). Plus plenty of room to carry gear or others to and from the track.”
One person’s small yet practical city car is another person’s light and nimble track car.
Suggested by: mike937
Mazda Miata
“MIATA ALL THE WAY! It is the biggest class in SCCA for that very reason.”
“Chevy Aveo/Sonic (or similar reasonably priced small car). Fiesta, Yaris, Mazda2, Hyundai.
“Take stock, strip, add tires. Disposable. Don’t throw ‘performance’ parts at it. GM is cheap to fix consumables.
“Passing/beating anyone feels like a Le Mans win. You can find a manual. And it teaches drivers that you can’t just throttle-solve bad lines. If you have to sell because anything (baby, partner, life etc), well a used Aveo isn’t going to net you much anyway. Heck, when gas prices become high or winter hits (with winter tires), you have a beater AND track car.”
Giving a Chevy hatchback the Lotus treatment of “simplify, then add lightness” sounds like a fun way to spend a weekend.
Suggested by: futuredoc
A Family Heirloom
“Your parents’ old car is the best budget starter car.”
Not sure that’s quite what the makers of this aging Vauxhall Corsa had in mind when they designed it. But if I have to track one of my mum’s old cars, then the Corsa is the best bet.
Suggested by: Koala Joe (Facebook)
Ford Mustang
“Man, there are so many different schools of thought to what makes a good track car. FWD? AWD? RWD? Theres probably four or five of each of those that would be perfect. Is it a DEDICATED track car, or something you daily and also track? It’s just so wide open.
“But If I had to pick just one, I think I would probably go with whatever Mustang one could afford. From a 2,500 dollar rusted out Fox to a decent 7-8k SN95 to a $25k S550, there’s something for every budget.
“You have decent power, but not so much that you get into real trouble. You have a twitchy rear end that will teach you a little bit of restraint through corners. You have replacement parts at every parts store in town. You have enough trunk space to haul consumables and tools to the track. A backseat is there should you need it. Insurance isn’t terrible. The aftermarket is enormous, and the cars themselves are plentiful.
“I have nothing but personal disdain for Ford products, but there’s only one nameplate that has cars that can lose to a Geo metro, or lap a 911. That’s the Mustang.”
“An MX-5 or Toyobaru (now GR86) is going to be the best answer for most drivers. Excellent chassis communication with enough power to be entertaining but not enough to easily get in trouble.”
The Toyota 86, the GR86 and the Subaru BRZ were all popular suggestions today. Maybe that’s down to the chassis, power and the car’s front-engined, rear-wheel-drive setup.
Suggested by: Scott Sanford (Facebook)
Fiat 500 Abarth
“Me again with my Fiat Abarth. I have been using this car for track and it is a lot of fun and surprisingly very resilient. Brakes endures well, 2nd and 3rd gears are very flexible with a lot of torque (all relative).”
Track all of the hot hatchbacks, please.
Suggested by: minardi
Honda Civic
“Miata used to be the answer, but prices are going up on unmolested manuals. $6k minimum these days for even a moderate one. And pre built race cars that are already sorted aren’t cheap, and ones that aren’t well sorted can be a real headache. Spec Miata is great, but it’s not really cheap anymore.
“A 90’s era Civic or Integra might just be a more beginner friendly option. Sure, you’re forced into FWD, but decent ones are still cheap, parts are plentiful and the aftermarket is huge. And as much as I love a spec Miata, it’s become way too serious for a lot of new racers to really have fun and learn in their first year.”
1990s Hondas also proved a popular choice among commenters today. The EK Civic from 1995 came up due to its plentiful aftermarket parts.
Suggested by: Jason Kaplan (Facebook)
Renault Clio
“Forbidden fruits for most people here, but Clio 2RS are awesome track/rally car... so much that I have five now haha.”
A vibrant yellow Renault Clio RS will always have a place in my heart. The 2.0-liter, straight-four engine that it came with means it’s also worthy of a place on the track. This recommendation is mostly meant for our friends across the pond.
Suggested by: flyingfrenchy
Toyota Corolla
“I started with a 2005 Toyota Corolla XRS.
“Six speed manual, 170 hp, 8,200 rpm redline. Maintenance and consumables are very cheap, if you ever bin it there are plenty of Corolla parts/chassis in the junkyard. Super easy to work on, and while I was learning with that, I saved up for an MR2 Spyder, which also uses a Corolla engine lol.”