“1) If you find one with a CEL, it’s usually under $1000 – they’re dirt cheap

“2) OBD2 – plug in your reader, and it’ll tell you quite clearly what’s up

“3) Analog ECU, which means you can do everything yourself. no special expensive ass software needed to reprogram the ecu for that new part.

“4) The best YouTube step by step documentation from Robert DIY (not me, different rob) on how to fix things.

“5) If you go to matthewsvolvosite, they’re all about fixing things and keeping it stock, you don’t get the stupid mod idiots on there, so it’s really easy to get good answers.

“6) You can replace pretty much anything in the engine bay without having to remove other crap (except when it comes to alternator and PCV – but they’re pretty straight forward), making it less intimidating for learners.

“7) They used some of the highest quality materials from the factory so you usually don’t have to deal with bottom end stuff from the get go, if even at all.

“8) They don’t have the rust issues and seized bolts that American cars have — I have never needed an impact on these cars.

“9) Most previous owners really took care of these cars, garaged them for the better part of their lives.... so you can pick them up dirt cheap in really good condition.

“Plus, when you’re finished with it, you end up with a relatively nice car that’s comfortable to drive. And, the turbo models are actually pretty quick too.”