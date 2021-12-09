I’m happy to admit that I don’t know how to fix most things that go wrong on a car. I can change a tire, top up the fluids, swap out any headlamp bulbs that need replacing, and that’s about it. But I always wanted to know how to fix anything that goes wrong on a car.



N ow that I find myself in the privileged position of writing about cars full-time, for an actual job, it’s about time to plug this gap in my knowledge. And I bet there’s a lot of other readers out there who feel the same way and would like to get hands-on with their beloved motors.

If you are someone that wants to learn to wrench, what’s the best car to start with?

Sure, the dream might be to find a vintage Mustang in need of some TLC. But I’m constantly told that this would be a bad idea and would soon see that lovely Mustang transform into a black hole that sucks all the time, money and friends from my life. And I don’t want that.

But what’s a reasonable starting point? Is something like a classic Mini or VW Beetle the way to go, or can you venture towards something newer that might not have quite as many issues to fix when you’re first starting out?

It could instead be something classic and all-American like a Pontiac Firebird, modest and European like a Golf MK1, or maybe you’ve spied an old Honda in need of some love. Whatever the car, we would love to know your picks for the best budget cars for learning to wrench.

Let us know your best suggestions in the comment section below and we’ll round up some of the top answers later on today.