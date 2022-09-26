Believe it or not, the Subaru BRZ and its Toyota multi-named twin have been around for a decade now. My 26th anniversary of being alive is also coming up next week, so I figured now is as good a time as ever to give one of the hottest sports cars on the market a go. But, before I start my week-long test of the BRZ, I want to know what you want to know.

The specific BRZ I’m driving is a fully-loaded 2022 BRZ Limited finished in “Ice Silver Metallic” with a 6-speed manual. It stickers at $31,455 with zero options… because there are no options available. Subaru is making it easy on buyers. There are just two trims to choose from — Premium and Limited — and the Limited is the top dog.

Advertisement

You get all sorts of niceties like 18-inch wheels, blind-spot and lane keep assist, red contrast stitching and heated seats, and an eight -inch infotainment system with an eight -inch digital instrument cluster. Really, it’s a very good value for the price Subaru is charging.

G/O Media may get a commission First Bag Free Atlas Coffee Club - Free Coffee Explore global coffee

With each bag, Atlas includes details on the coffee’s tasting notes and a postcard about the region and its coffee history. And when you subscribe, you have options to tailor frequency, grind size, and roast preference of your beans, so you’ll always be brewing the perfect cup. Get your first bag free at Atlas Coffee Club Use the promo code ATLASCOFFEEDAY22 Advertisement

Under the hood is Subaru’s tried and true 2.4-liter boxer-four cylinder engine. It pumps out a heart-stopping 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The power is routed through a 6-speed manual (a 6-speed automatic is a $1,500 option that I demand you skip) to the rear wheels.



If you do opt for the automatic, you’ll also get Subaru’s driver assistance tech and radar cruise control. If those are things you need, then I guess I cannot stop you, but I’d really like to.



Advertisement

Anyway, I’ll be driving this lil’ guy around New Jersey for the week, using it as my daily, and I’ll also be taking it up to some fun roads to see what it’s all about. Oh, I’m also gonna cram my very large friends in the back of this thing just to be mean. Pretty much, I’m going to attempt to distill a lifetime of Subaru BRZ ownership into one week.

Advertisement

So, drop me a line down below. Let me know what you want to know about the 2022 Subaru BRZ Limited 6-speed. I’ll do my best to answer all your questions in my upcoming review.