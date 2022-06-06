Easter eggs are so hot right now. You can forget rear light bars, glowing emblems and big screens — the real automotive trend is actually Easter eggs. You know, the little details that are left for customers to discover once they take delivery. They’re starting to become quite commonplace on new cars, especially the fun and quirky ones.



Usually they aren’t too hard to spot, but Toyota’s latest hidden gem requires you to know morse code to identify it.

Quirk connoisseur and Jalopnik alum Doug DeMuro spotted an Easter egg on the windshield of the all-new Toyota Sequoia. Written on the bottom right corner of the full-sized SUV’s windshield are the words “BADASS TRUCKS” written out in morse code. We haven’t seen it for ourselves, but you can check out a picture here:

Y’know, it’s really just little things like this that make all the difference. It’s nice. It makes me happy. I love when people really try to make things fun.

We spoke with Toyota, and a rep for the automaker told us the new Tundra (the Sequoia’s pickup sibling) has a similar hidden feature on it’s windshield, as well. There may be even more Easter Eggs hidden throughout the SUV, but Toyota is staying mum on whether or not that is the case. I guess it doesn’t want to spoil all the fun for new customers.

The new Sequoia is a vast departure from the outgoing model. It now comes with a new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 hybrid engine that makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. Badass, even compared to the old V8 engine.

As we said, Easter eggs are really coming into their own right now. You can find them throughout vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler/Gladiator, Hummer EV, Ram TRX and Ford Bronco, but they are actually far easier to identify than Toyota’s BADASS TRUCKS. Pretty sweet, Toyota, pretty sweet.