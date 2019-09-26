Here Are All The Good Details And Easter Eggs On The 2020 Jeep Gladiator

We’ve talked a good bit about the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, and given it some pretty comprehensive testing, on and off road. Just recently, Jeep flew my sorry ass out to Lake Tahoe to try it out on the rocky, unforgiving Rubicon trail. We’ll get to that story soon, but before then, I wanted to take some time to show you all of the little details and Easter Eggs crammed into the Gladiator, because sometimes these little things get lost in a bigger review. So this is all about the little things.

Make no mistake, though: little things are important. The details are where the devil lives, so I’m told, and there are plenty of interesting details on this Jeep Wrangler-with-a-big-backpack.

I managed to get Brandon Girmus, the Brand Manager of the Jeep Gladiator and a person known to consort with our own David Tracy, to walk me through all the whatevers and thingies and compartments and doohickies on this Swiss Army Knife of a vehicle.

There’s good stuff here, so, you know, would it kill you to watch it?