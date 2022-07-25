The EPA fuel economy ratings are finally in for the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia, and while they represent a major improvement over the previous generation SUV , this is still one thirsty machine .

It might come as a surprise that the Sequoia is more efficient than the all-new T oyota T undra built on the same platform. While both vehicles use the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 , the mild-hybrid Sequoia edges out the Tundra when it comes to drinking the dino juice.

The most efficient configuration of the 2023 Sequoia, a base-model 2WD SR5 gets 21 mpg city, 24 highway, 22 combined, per the EPA. A TRD Pro with all the factory off-road goodies gets 19 mpg city, 22 highway, 20 combined in EPA testing .

For comparison, d epending on its configuration, the new Tundra with the hybrid V6 gets as much as 18 mpg city, 20 highway, 19 combined in EPA testing.

Moving back to the Sequoia SUV, the new model is certainly an improvement over the previous generation . With its 5.7-liter V8, a 2022 Sequoia was rated at 13 mpg city, 17 highway, 14 combined per the EPA, making it one of the most inefficient SUVs on the market — and far and away the most inefficient vehicle in Toyota’s lineup.

It should be noted here that the Sequoia’s only available drivetrain pairs that new twin-turbo V6 with a mild hybrid system that’s optional on higher trims of the Tundra pickup. The base truck makes do with a non-hybrid drivetrain.

The new hybrid V6 also makes the Sequoia one of the most efficient full-size SUVs on the market. While the EcoBoost V6-powered Ford Expedition/Lincoln Navigator come close, with 16 mpg city, 21 highway, 18 combined, the Sequoia tops all full-size SUV competitors except one: The Chevy T ahoe/GMC Y ukon with the Duramax 3.0-liter diesel inline-six, earning 21 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined with 2WD.