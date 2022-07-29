Mercedes- Benz has released pricing for the all-new 2023 AMG SL. One of the last GT convertibles on the market is now one of the most expensive. And while the SL has never been cheap, this new pricing puts it on a whole other level.

The SL is now branded with AMG in the name. There are two trims to choose from, and both receive the AMG branding. The base car is called AMG SL 55 and will start at $137,400 (pricing here doesn’t include the $1,050 destination charge ); the top line AMG SL 63 is $40,700 more, starting at $178,100.



Proving yet again that alphanumeric vehicle naming means nothing anymore, both SL trims are powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 tuned by AMG. In the SL 55, it makes 469 horsepower; the SL 63 makes 577 hp. Both trims get nine-speed automatic transmissions, and in a first-ever for the SL, 4matic all-wheel drive is standard. Mercedes estimates that the 55 will hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 183 mph. The 63 performs slightly better, doing the same sprint in 3.5 seconds and topping out at nearly 200 mph (specifically, 196 mph).



No matter which engine you choose, both SLs get two trim levels: Touring and Performance. Touring of course gets you all the cushy stuff and makes the SL into the GT it’s always been known to be. You get features like illuminated door sills, an 11.9-inch center display, a heated steering wheel, a Burmester surround sound system, and active multi-contour massaging seats. The SL 63 Touring gets a few features that are specific to the 63 like active ride control, a built-in track application with a mobile app, and navigation with augmented video.



Choosing the Performance trim gets you slightly sportier goodies. You get everything the Touring trim comes with plus a front axle lift system, an active ride control suspension tuned by AMG that’s standard on the SL63 Performance, and an AMG Dynamic Plus Package. Standard on the SL 63, this gets you yellow brake calipers, a RACE Drive Program . Mercedes also threw in an electronic limited-slip differential.



The bigger news for the SL is the pricing. Starting at nearly $140,000 puts the SL in a weird gray area between cars that perform better and cost the same, or does the same luxury GT dance for cheaper. Not to mention it now costs more than the outgoing AMG GT ($118,000). A Porsche 911 will likely cost the same and perfor m better at this price point as you can either pick up a 4S convertible that’ll compete with the SL 55 or a Turbo convertible that competes with the SL 63. My beloved Lexus LC 500 comes in a convertible that starts over $35,000 less than the SL 55, makes two more horsepower from a naturally aspirated V8 and you can get it in a hybrid.



The 2023 Mercedes SL is on sale at dealerships now.

