The 2022 Volvo C40 Will Start At $58,750

Volvo has finally released pricing on its C40 crossover coupe EV. It debuted in March and Volvo opened reservations for the EV around the same time. For $500 customers could place a reservation for the C40 and then be notified when the production opened to finalize details. Now, with pricing fully revealed, it looks like that coupe-like roofline will cost you over $4000 more than its XC40 Recharge sibling.

The C40 will only come in one trim level: loaded. Volvo calls the trim Ultimate and it comes with everything the XC40 has plus more. As Volvo describes it:



The Ultimate specification level and includes every available feature such as Android Operating System with Google imbedded, oversized fixed Panoramic Moonroof, Pixel LED lighting, Pilot Assist, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 360° Surround View Camera and Unique 20” wheels. Customers can choose the Fjord Blue Carpet for no additional charge and it may be combined with 4 of the 7 exterior paint colors.

It (along with all other 2022 model year Volvo EVs) comes with 250 kWH of free charging using Electrify America’s charging network. That 250 kWh has to be used within the first three years of ownership. After that is gone, customers can join Electrify America’s “Pass+” membership and have Volvo cover the costs for one year.



The C40 comes with a 75 kWh battery pack giving it a range of 210 miles. Pricing is over $15,000 more than the Ford Mustang Mach-E and it is eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. The C40 is also more expensive than the Tesla Model Y, but not after the tax credit, as Teslas are no longer eligible. Volvo says U.S. deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

