News

The 2021 Kia Sedona Is Getting a New Name And New Truckier Styling

Illustration for article titled The 2021 Kia Sedona Is Getting a New Name And New Truckier Styling
Image: Kia Media

Kia’s been on a roll lately, producing strong products and pulling down record sales numbers. ​It has not, however, been setting sales records with its minivan, the Sedona. Maybe a new name and new styling is the answer. ​The Korean Car Blog​ and ​Motor1​ report that a new Carnival minivan will replace the weak-selling Sedona and that it will get SUV-like styling just like the Chevy Uplander.

As consumers are pushed into crossovers, fewer automakers are bothering to build minivans at all, leaving just three on the market now​: Honda Odyssey, Chrysler Pacifica/Voyager and the Kia Sedona. The Sedona has been No. 3 in that ​three-car segment for years​. Honda ​sold 99,113 Odysseys last year​. The Pacifica was a close second​ with 97,706 units​ sold. ​T​he Sedona was a distant third, selling just​ ​15,843 Sedonas in 2019​.

Illustration for article titled The 2021 Kia Sedona Is Getting a New Name And New Truckier Styling
Image: Kia Media
The new Carnival’s styling will be more SUV-like, seemingly in an effort to appeal to crossover buyers. Kia’s calling it a “Grand Utility Vehicle. You may remember that ​GM tried this in the mid-2000s, giving the Chevy Uplander, Pontiac Montana, Saturn Relay and Buick Terraza new, truckier front ends.

Will Kia be able to convince customers with a new name and look that the Carnival isn’t a minivan? Maybe. But with the Telluride selling like there’s cash in the glovebox and a new Sorento coming, consumers may ​decide that this world is no place for a Kia minivan.

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

I know the Toyota Sienna isn’t exactly a strong competitor but it is, in fact, still on the market