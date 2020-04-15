The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Base Price Bumped Up $1,000 In This Economy

Photo : Cadillac

Cadillac may have toned down the styling on the 2021 Cadillac Escalade for this new generation, but it isn’t toning down the price. The starting MSRP for the truck is now $76,195, or $1,000 higher than the outgoing model, or roughly one government stimulus check.

Advertisement

The Escalade isn’t really for the people like me who need the stimulus check. It’s designed for people who make enough to not even warrant help from the federal government. To get back at them, Cadillac bumped the Escalade’s price up.

That’s not true. It’s just because Cadillac makes a lot of money on Escalades and they can charge more for a new generation. Apparently even in a time of economic chaos. But that extra grand also gets an all-new interior standard with new fancy OLED screens.

Advertisement

The pricing info comes courtesy of GM Authority:

GM Authority can exclusively report the new 2021 Cadillac Escalade will be priced from $76,195 for the entry-level Luxury trim level – only a $1,000 premium over the outgoing 2020 model. Like other current and new Cadillac vehicles, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade follows the brand’s Y-trim level strategy, offering both Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels as the next step up from the base-level Luxury trim. Premium Luxury models will start at $85,695 before destination, while Sport models will be essentially the same price at $85,595. As we reported previously, the Platinum Package will be available on both the Escalade Premium Luxury and Escalade Sport, allowing owners to pair the content of the loaded Platinum Package with the unique equipment offered by the two different trim levels. With the Platinum Package equipped, Escalade Premium Luxury and Escalade Sport models will both start at $101,745.﻿



All-wheel drive is optional for all trim levels, though it will be an additional charge that hasn’t yet been revealed. On the outgoing Escalade, it costs $3,000 to get all-wheel drive.

Other standard features include the 6.3-liter V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The new gen’s platform (shared with other large GM SUVs) gets new independent rear suspension or optional Air Ride or Magnetic adaptive suspension setups.

Advertisement

There will also eventually be a diesel offered as a 3.0-liter inline-six, though we’ll see about that given how the world’s changed since the Escalade was revealed.

I can’t help but wonder, though, what with Hummer coming back, toned-down looks styling on this new model, and the economic downturn, does the Escalade stand much a chance of being GM’s flagship SUV much longer?