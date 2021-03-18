The 2021 Acura TLX Type S Will Make 355 HP And Start In The 'Low $50,000s'

Photo : Acura

It is odd for an automaker to announce the price of a new car and not have that pricing be exact, but that’s what Acura’s done with the new TLX Type S, the stunning return to Acura’s sportier past. Acura said Wednesday it would start in the “low $50,000s, ” and if you want more precision than that we’ll have to let you know later.

It is also odd that an automaker will deliver a 2021 car in late May 2021, but that is also what Acura is doing with the TLX Type S; the regular second-generation TLX went on sale in September. The TLX Type S is all-wheel-drive. Its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 will make 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, according to Acura.

The 2021 TLX Type S is available in one of six exterior colors paired with three interior options, including an all-new Tiger Eye Pearl paint and Orchid leather interior – both exclusive to Type S. Numerous exterior signatures distinguish the TLX performance variant, including an open-surface diamond pentagon grille for increased airflow, large-quad exhaust outlets and two-wheel options including an NSX-inspired lightweight wheel wrapped in a 255-series Pirelli P-Zero summer tire.

Inside, Type S drivers are treated to Ultrasuede® trimmed 16-way power seats with adjustable side bolstering and Type S embossing on the headrests. Type S comes exceptionally well-equipped with several premium and sophisticated features from the TLX Advance Package, including the critically acclaimed and award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system.

Here are the price and power differences between the regular TLX and the Type S:

Photo : Acura

In this segment, “low $50,000s” is par for the course, but also that is more than most trims of the 2022 Kia Stinger, which could be an instant classic. And while it is somewhat exciting that Acura is bringing back Type S after more than a decade of not having it in the U.S., sheesh, that new Stinger looks better and better.

Anyway, here’s what the TLX Type S looks like from the rear: