Acura is on a mission to reinvent itself, injecting some much-needed performance into a brand that had lukewarm offerings at best. Part of that performance injection is bringing back the Type S label. While historically its been reserved for cars, it’s been absent from Acura for the last few years. The first generation TLX lost it when Acura decided to make the TL and TSX into one vehicle. In its place was a lukewarm A-Spec package. Now Type S is back. In addition to the TLX Type S, Acura is using the performance moniker on a place you might not expect, the MDX Type S.

All new for 2022, the MDX Type S is the fastest, most powerful and most expensive MDX the company has ever made. Acura dropped in the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 355 horsepower and 10-speed automatic from the TLX Type S. They paired that with the brand’s excellent Super Handling All- Wheel Drive and boom, you have a family hauler that hauls ass. Well, maybe.



I’m interested to see how the Type S badge lives up to the performance claims Acura has put out there. The reception to the TLX Type S was rather, lukewarm. And with the money Acura is asking for these vehicles, I’m curious to see if the extra dollars are worth it, or if your money is better spent elsewhere.



Speaking of money, I mentioned this is the most expensive MDX ever made. It’s also the second- most expensive Acura ever made (a fter the NSX) and the brand’s flagship. With the loss of the old man favorite RLX, the MDX takes the reins as the head of the brand, with a price to match. The MDX Type S loaded comes in at nearly $74,000.

So, what do you want to know about it? Are you curious about its performance, mainly the SH-AWD and turbocharged V6? Or are you wondering if it still does MDX family hauling duties? Or anything else? Let me know down in the comments!