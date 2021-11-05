Acura has finally released more details of the upcoming MDX Type S. For now , it will be the brand’s only crossover to wear the Type S performance badge.

Powering the Type S is a 3.0-liter 355- horsepower twin-turbo V6. Acura says this engine is exclusively used in Type S models. They’re right as this is the same engine used in the TLX Type S. With 354 lb-ft of torque on tap and a 10 speed automatic, Acura says this is the fastest SUV it’s ever produced. For now, w e’ll have to take them at their word on that one, as the Japanese automaker didn’t provide any performance metrics.



Putting that power down will be Acura’s fancy torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive . If you aren’ t familiar with the system, it’s been around for over 15 years now, first making its debut on the 2005 RL. Acura says the system has been reengineered to handle the torque from the turbo V6. The system can now send up to 70 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels. Of that 70 percent, 100 percent can be sent to either the left or right rear wheel to help with handling and cornering.



Acura also says this will be the best handling Acura SUV in history which...isn’t saying much. A new adjustable damper system, air suspension, and seven drive modes all work together to improve agility . The huge number of drive modes are part of what Acura calls the Integrated Dynamics System. Of course, there’s a Sport+ mode in there, but weirdly Acura gives it a Lift mode that’s able to raise the MDX two inches for off-road stuff. To bring all this tech down to a stop the MDX Type S is fitted with 14.3-inch Brembo brakes all around.



Inside, it’s as luxurious as you’d expect. Milano leather seats with suede inserts are available in red, black, “Light Orchid” or Azurite Blue (!). A flat bottomed steering wheel is a welcome touch in a seven-seater family hauler. There are metal accents and contrast stitching all around. Both the driver and center console get 12.3-inch screens. The center screen controls things like the 25-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D audio system and the nine different massage functions for the front seats.

The 2022 MDX Type S hits dealers in December. While full pricing hasn’t been released yet, Acura says it will start in the high $60,000s.

