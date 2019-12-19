The 2020 Toyota Highlander Starts At $34,600

Our preliminary look at the 2020 Toyota Highlander told us it would have a grumpier face and a nice, efficient hybrid version. Now, new pricing details about the three-row SUV have emerged. There’s a spectrum.
I’ve included Toyota’s price chart below, but as you can see, your base model will start at $34,600. The top-tier Highlander Platinum with the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive will set you back $50,200. That ain’t cheap. But think about all the gas you’ll wind up saving (potentially).
Additionally, Toyota’s latest press release claims the hybrid’s combined mpg is 36 now. That’s quite impressive when you consider it’s an SUV that can seat eight people. You can get the hybrid in either a front- or all-wheel drive setup, though it is not offered on the lowest L trim.
That doesn’t mean you don’t get diddly squat if you get the L trim. It comes with 18-inch wheels, standard bench seating for the second row, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Smart Key entry on the front doors and back door and automatic LED headlights with auto high beams. The higher trims have 20-inch wheels, but who needs that? Get some big sidewall tires and call it even.
This also means the base Highlander is cheaper than an optioned-out RAV4, which is smaller. So it comes down to what you want. Three rows of seats or two? Decisions, decisions.