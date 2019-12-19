The 2020 Toyota Highlander Starts At $34,600

All image credits: Toyota

Our preliminary look at the 2020 Toyota Highlander told us it would have a grumpier face and a nice, efficient hybrid version. Now, new pricing details about the three-row SUV have emerged. There’s a spectrum.

I’ve included Toyota’s price chart below, but as you can see, your base model will start at $34,600 . The top-tier Highlander Platinum with the hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive will set you back $50,200 . That ain’t cheap. But think about all the gas you’ll wind up saving (potentially).

Additionally, Toyota’s latest press release claims the hybrid’s combined mpg is 36 now . That’s quite impressive when you consider it’s an SUV that can seat eight people. You can get the hybrid in either a front- or all-wheel drive setup, though it is not offered on the lowest L trim.

That doesn’t mean you don’t get diddly squat if you get the L trim. It comes with 18-inch wheels, standard bench seating for the second row, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Smart Key entry on the front doors and back door and automatic LED headlights with auto high beams. The higher trims have 20-inch wheels, but who needs that? Get some big sidewall tires and call it even.

This also means the base Highlander is cheaper than an optioned-out RAV4, which is smaller. So it comes down to what you want. Three rows of seats or two? Decisions, decisions.