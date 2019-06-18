The first Rezvani Tank had 500 horsepower and was once driven by the worst person on Earth. The new one will double the horsepower, and the ridiculousness.

As our own Jason Torchinsky pointed out with the first (generation?) Tank, this SUV is basically an engine-swapped and rebodied Jeep Wrangler. I’m guessing that will stay largely true with this new version, though the new version will be based on Jeep’s new JL Wrangler platform, instead of the JK, according to Motor1.

Motor1 has a few more details, citing the vehicle’s surprising (concerning?) attention given to EMP:

Rezvani’s teaser only offers a few technical details about the 2020 Tank, like that it rides on a suspension from Fox Racing. Buyers will be able to specify an optional TANK X package what will put a Dodge-Challenger-SRT-Demon-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood. Rather than the stock 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) output, Rezvani will tune the powerplant to over 1,000 hp (746 kW). As an additional offering, Rezvani will offer the Tank Military Edition that will include military-grade electromagnetic pulse protection. According to the company, the package will guard against the E1 blast of electromagnetic radiation, which can occur during an extreme event like a nuclear blast; the E2 pulse, which is similar to what takes place from a lightning strike, and E3 pulse, which is what happens during solar flares.

Will this car protect you from a nuclear blast? It’s hard to say.

It’s also hard to say who the market is for a car like this, designed for someone with a quarter-million dollars to burn but with the tastes of an 11-year-old G.I. Joe enthusiast. Maybe that’s bigger than I thought, come to think of it.