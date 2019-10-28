Drive Free or Die.
News

The 2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric's Price Is Slightly Less Disappointing Than Its Range

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:2020 Mini Cooper Se
10.8K
175
Save
Composite by the author
Photo: Mini

It’s hard to believe that it was ten years ago that BMW/Mini first offered (well, in a limited release) an electric car, the Mini E. That EV Mini could go 100 miles on a full charge (though at the time it was sometimes reported as 156 miles, which must have been under utopian circumstances). This all-new 2020 Mini Cooper SE has a range of 114 miles, a solid decade later. That’s, uh, pretty shitty.

Oh, and if you’re into fun-looking EVs with wildly outdated range numbers, it’ll set you back $30,750.

Advertisement

Of course, there is the possibility of getting up to $7,500 in federal tax credits and state incentives, but even so, a car like the Hyundai Kona isn’t all that much more ($36,950) and can go 258 miles per charge. Really, if you’re a budget-conscious EV buyer, a Nissan Leaf starts under 30 grand and goes 150 miles per charge. Or you could find a two-year-old Fiat 500e for under $10,000.

Granted, the 500e’s range is extremely limited and even the VW eGolf everybody seems to love claims a modest 125-mile range. But that’s still more than 114.

The Mini Cooper SE isn’t all bad, though: Mini managed to cram the T-shaped battery underfloor without reducing any of the Mini’s rear luggage space, I like the odd asymmetrical wheels, and the taillights are by far the best-in-class choice for anyone buying a car based on vexillological reasons.

Advertisement

The electric Mini has decent power, 181 electric horses running through those front wheels, and looks good, but the unimpressive range, like the result of jamming a BMW i3 drivetrain into a converted ICE Mini instead of a designing a clean-sheet EV, just makes me wonder if this will be able to compete at all beyond hardcore Mini-lovers.

Mini is a good choice for an EV brand. They need to take another crack at this.

Share This Story

still, like those taillights

The 2020 Mini Cooper SE Goes Electric, but Is the Range Enough?
The Electric Mini Cooper SE Is a Lot of Fun. But Is That Enough?
MINI E: First Drive

About the author

Jason Torchinsky
Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

EmailTwitterPosts