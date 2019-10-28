The 2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric's Price Is Slightly Less Disappointing Than Its Range

It’s hard to believe that it was ten years ago that BMW/Mini first offered (well, in a limited release) an electric car, the Mini E. That EV Mini could go 100 miles on a full charge (though at the time it was sometimes reported as 156 miles, which must have been under utopian circumstances). This all-new 2020 Mini Cooper SE has a range of 114 miles, a solid decade later. That’s, uh, pretty shitty.

Oh, and if you’re into fun-looking EVs with wildly outdated range numbers, it’ll set you back $30,750.

Of course, there is the possibility of getting up to $7,500 in federal tax credits and state incentives, but even so, a car like the Hyundai Kona isn’t all that much more ($36,950) and can go 258 miles per charge. Really, if you’re a budget-conscious EV buyer, a Nissan Leaf starts under 30 grand and goes 150 miles per charge. O r you could find a two-year-old Fiat 500e for under $10,000.

G ranted, the 500e’ s range is extremely limited and even the VW eGolf everybody seems to love claims a modest 125-mile range. But that’s still more than 114.

The Mini Cooper SE isn’t all bad, though: Mini managed to cram the T-shaped battery underfloor without reducing any of the Mini’s rear luggage space, I like the odd asymmetrical wheels, and the taillights are by far the best-in-class choice for anyone buying a car based on vexillological reasons.

The electric M ini has decent power, 181 electric horses running through those front wheels, and looks good, but the unimpressive range, like the result of jamming a BMW i3 drivetrain into a converted ICE Mini instead of a designing a clean-sheet EV, just makes me wonder if this will be able to compete at all beyond hardcore Mini-lovers.

Mini is a good choice for an EV brand. They need to take another crack at this.