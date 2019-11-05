The 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak Will Allow 50 People To Run 7s

Only 50 of MoPar’s new Challenger Dragpak will be made, each with a serialized plaque for the sake of collectability [Ewww]. This master of the 1320 is powered by a supercharged 354-cubic inch V8 through a 3-speed manual ly-shifted quick auto to a super sturdy Strange-built 9" rear stick axle. While Dodge didn’t say exactly how much horsepower it makes, or how fast it’ll go, or what kinds of times it will run, it is improved over the outgoing Dragpak, which was capable of running 7.60s in the quarter mile.



Unveiled this evening at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the Dragpak is rumored to be cranking out over 1500 horsepower, if you believe Hot Rod Magazine. The roll cage inside this car is certified with the NHRA to run at least 7.50s, so it’s pretty likely that MoPar is aiming for that number or quicker. The rear suspension is a custom 4-link. The wheel package is a lightweight Weld Racing aluminum wheel wrapped in massive Mickey Thompson wrinkle wall slicks. That should put the power down alright.

This car will be eligible for competition in NHRA Stock and Super Stock as well as the SAM Tech.edu Factory Stock Showdown. Unfortunately most of the 50 cars here will be sold to collectors who sock them away in climate controlled collections, never once setting tire to a sticky quarter mile.

You hate to see it, folks.