Instead of the usual fanfare of a big press announcement, social media push, media event and maybe even a livestream, Aston Martin instead unveiled the upcoming 2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster with a few photos in a couple of tweets, and didn’t say much else about it.

Advertisement

Since there aren’t yet any details on the Roadster specifically, all we can really get out of the images that have been released is that this new generation of the convertible will adopt fixed roll-bars behind the driver and passenger seats, where the previous generation car had pop-up roll-bars.



Other than that, it’s a soft top. And, uh, it’s “opening” in Spring of next year. Does that mean orders are opening? I wouldn’t know.

Aston CEO Andy Palmer also chimed in to some of his replies on Twitter, confirming the Roadster will still be able to fit two sets of golf clubs in the trunk, and that all of the aero work on the rear-end is completely functional for producing downforce, after one tweeter complained about the looks of it.

Advertisement

Other than that, we can assume it’s going to get the lovely twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V8 making 503 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque paired with at least a ZF 8-speed automatic that comes in the fixed roof coupe introduced a couple of years ago.

I like convertibles. I like the Vantage. This will be a good car and I’m excited.