The DBS GT Zagato Is The New Aston Martin That Comes With An "Old" One

Photo : Aston Martin Lagonda

A few months ago, Aston Martin and Zagato released renders of the DBS GT Zagato. When we saw it then, we were amazed by a few things. First, it has no rear window, s econd, it’s incredibly expen sive and third, you have to buy a DB4 Zagato Continuation with it.

Now, the car has finally been unveiled for real at the Newport Concours in Rhode Island. Aston Martin says they will build 19 sets of both cars and you have to buy both. There’s no way to cut a deal for just one of the cars. It’s both or nothing, n ot that you’d want to pick one over the other.

Advertisement

Photo : Aston Martin Lagonda

Aside from the eye-watering price these cars command (£6 million, or roughly $7,477,440), we should talk about some of the other details. First, under the hood of the DBS GT Zagato (the new car) is a 5.2 liter V12 making 760 horsepower. Shown first in Supernova Red, the car features black anodized metal detailing on the grille and gold anodized side strakes as well.



Photo : Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin say the interior options include a finish using a technology they call physical vapor deposition that requires upwar ds of 100 hours of 3D printing to produce as well as additional polishing and finishing.



Advertisement

Photo : Aston Martin Lagonda

The gold interior finish is certainly an eye-catching choice, and I’m not sure I love the look of it but if you’re in the market for a not one but two Aston Martins for three million pounds a piece, I can see how it might be your style.



Advertisement

Photo : Aston Martin Lagonda

The DBS GT Zagato also features a grille composed of diamond-shaped carbon fiber pieces that adjust to adapt to aerodynamic conditions. We were excited to see what that would look like and while Aston Martin didn’t provide us a video of it in action, there are photos of the grille in both open and closed positions for your enjoyment below.



Advertisement