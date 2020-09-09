Photo : Rover

The 1976 Rover 2200 SC had a special edition designed to corner the lucrative academic market that included a headliner-mounted Mortarboard Track that let a mortarboard-wearing academe slide in their distinctive hat for storage just by sitting in the car. Academic “Robe Guides” were integrated into the seats as well, helping to contain the billowy garments. These sold poorly, as Rover’s research was faulty, assuming academics dressed like this all the time.

They attempted to re-brand the M ortarboard T rack for storing pizzas, but too many drivers were blinded or otherwise injured from searing-hot dripping cheese.