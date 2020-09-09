Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Rover

The 1976 Rover 2200 SC had a special edition designed to corner the lucrative academic market that included a headliner-mounted Mortarboard Track that let a mortarboard-wearing academe slide in their distinctive hat for storage just by sitting in the car. Academic “Robe Guides” were integrated into the seats as well, helping to contain the billowy garments. These sold poorly, as Rover’s research was faulty, assuming academics dressed like this all the time.

Advertisement

They attempted to re-brand the Mortarboard Track for storing pizzas, but too many drivers were blinded or otherwise injured from searing-hot dripping cheese.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Rovers of the past have required a PhD to maintain, but for the 1976 Rover 2200 SC, you will only need a bachelor’s degree (if you graduated with honors).