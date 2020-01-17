Drive Free or Die.
The 1965 Opel Diplomat V8 had a very nice rear indicator light solution, I think. They even sort of look like little arrows! That’s some classy turn indicating. It’s the equivalent of approaching a person, placing your hand on their shoulder in a warm and comforting manner, fixing a caring and determined look right into their eyes and saying “Hello, friend. I intend to turn left.”

