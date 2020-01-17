The 1965 Opel Diplomat V8 had a very nice rear indicator light solution, I think. They even sort of look like little arrows! That’s some classy turn indicating. It’s the equivalent of approaching a person, placing your hand on their shoulder in a warm and comforting manner, fixing a caring and determined look right into their eyes and saying “Hello, friend. I intend to turn left.”
About the author
Jason Torchinsky
Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)