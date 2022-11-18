Tesla is recalling almost 30,000 Model X electric crossovers because the passenger airbag may not correctly deploy in a low-speed crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, i f the front seat passenger is young, unbelted, and out of position, they could be injured by the piece of safety equipment.

That being said, as of this writing, Tesla is not aware of any crash, injuries, or deaths related to the defect, according to its filing with the NHTSA.

Like many Tesla recalls, the fix can be administered in an over-the-air update . NHTSA says letters informing owners are expected to go out January 14.

This is just the latest Tesla Model X recall, with other recalls covering issues with forward collision avoidance, seat belts, and pinchy windows, among other things. This recall also comes just a little bit over a week since Tesla recalled 40,000 Model S electric sedans because of a power steering issue.

If you believe your Tesla could be a part of this or the other aforementioned recalls, you can also check Jalopnik’s recall guide, by clicking here.