Tesla Insurance Really Doesn't Want You To Drive At Night

One of the biggest downsides to owning a Tesla (aside from other people knowing you willingly gave Elon Musk money) is that they can be incredibly expensive to repair after a wreck. As a result, your Model Y could end up totaled even if the damage looks minor, and the miles are low. Insurance companies also charge a premium for Teslas and other electric vehicles. Tesla Insurance was supposed to fix that problem for owners, but if you regularly drive at night, it might not end up being the deal that it initially looks like.

The Drive reports that since Tesla Insurance monitors everything you do while driving, it also knows the time of day that you drove, and it penalizes owners for driving at night. The more you drive between the hours of 10 PM and 4 AM, the more you’re going to pay. And while there’s a relatively small penalty for driving between 10 PM and 11 PM, by the time 2 AM rolls around, the penalty is significantly higher.

On its face, that may sound ridiculous, especially for otherwise safe drivers. But other insurance companies that offer discounts in exchange for driver monitoring have similar policies. As The Drive points out, the majority of fatal car wrecks take place at night. If you’re regularly driving late at night, no matter how safe a driver you are, it makes sense that an insurance company wouldn’t give you as big of a discount. Especially because, in a lot of places, 2 AM is when bars close, so the odds of drunk drivers being on the road are higher.

It may not be ideal for people who get home late or have to leave early for work, but it makes sense why Tesla Insurance would charge those drivers a little extra. After all, car insurance is a business just like any other.