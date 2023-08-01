Taylor Swift Gives Eras Tour Truckers $100,000 Bonus

Taylor Swift, an apparent strong believer in Trickle-down economics, is reportedly giving six-figure bonuses to all of the truckers carrying her equipment around the country for her Eras Tour. TMZ reports that each trucker was given a $100,000 bonus check after her show last Saturday in Santa Clara, California.

Around 50 truckers received the bonus, which works out to about $5 million in money from Swift. That may sound like a lot – and it is – but please keep this in mind: TMZ says the nationwide tour has made over $1 billion in sales. It could end up being the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The checks are reportedly “end of tour” bonuses, according to TMZ. The U.S. leg of The Eras Tour officially comes to a close August 9 after six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. After that, Swift and her crew will head down to Mexico.

Ever the giver, Swift has also reportedly given out bonuses to band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others. However, we don’t know just how much they were given.

We’ve previously reported that those 50-ish trucks carry just about everything for the concerts, including all the costumes, color-coded microphones, the mossy house, illuminated bikes, musical equipment, massive LED screens and illuminated staging. Oh, and don’t forget all the speakers, lights and just about everything you’d need to put on an over three-hour-long concert. Dozens of these trucks show up over a week before the shows are actually set to begin, and it makes sense. Taylor isn’t exactly packing light.