Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Porsche

Tata Stopped Porsche From Using the 'Safari' Name on the 911 Dakar

Everyone wondered why Porsche didn't name its lifted 911 after every third-party off-road restomod. The answer lies in copyright.

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (5)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Tata Stopped Porsche From Using the &#39;Safari&#39; Name on the 911 Dakar
Photo: Porsche

When Porsche announced it was developing an off-road 911, we all knew what to expect. The Safari trend had been rampant, inescapable in Porsche enthusiast circles, and it had long since simmered into a thick, consistent aftermarket sauce: Tall ride height, wide fenders, and chunky tires — all of the ingredients Porsche had added to its own offering.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The History of Jeep as Told by a Total Idiot
October 10, 2018
RIP Once Again to Borgward, 2015-2022
December 8, 2022

But then, the company announced something different: The 911 Dakar. Another storied off-road name, to be sure, but not the one we’d all come to associate with lifted Porsches that never see dirt. The script adorning the 911's tail was... wrong. What happened? As it turns out, the name wasn’t chosen for Porsche’s racing heritage. It was just the second-best option — “Safari” was already taken.

Image for article titled Tata Stopped Porsche From Using the &#39;Safari&#39; Name on the 911 Dakar
Photo: Porsche
Advertisement

In an interview with Edmunds, 911 Dakar project director Thomas Krickelberg explained that the company originally intended to use the Safari name. But the company discovered it would run into an existing trademark — that of Tata Motors’ Safari crossover.

Porsche reached out to Tata, hoping to get permission to share the Safari name, but the latter company wouldn’t budge. But don’t look too harshly on Tata for stealing your favorite car name — companies are forced to strictly enforce trademark protections, or risk losing their trademark entirely.

G/O Media may get a commission
Happy Head
Grow hair
Happy Head

Grow those luscious locks back
This proprietary, prescription-grade topical Finasteride is proven to regrow hair in just a few months.

Advertisement

The 911 Dakar is still a small-S safari-styled car, but the labyrinthine ins-and-outs of trademark law mean it can never get that capital S it so deserves. But, perhaps that’s a good thing — after all, the safari style should never be limited to just that single platform. By using the Dakar name, maybe Porsche is helping us remember all the other cars that deserve their own safari iteration, and leaving the word firmly in the hands of enthusiasts.

Car BuyingPorsche