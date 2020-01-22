Take a good look at this image, because it’s something that’s absolutely extinct today. It’s from a 1976 Vanden Plas 1500—a fancificated version of the generally miserable Austin Allegro—but that’s not what’s important. What’s important is that this is a premium, luxury car, full of leather and carpet and wood and a soft suspension and even fold-out tray tables for the back seat—yet it’s also a manual and has roll-down windows. That’s mind-blowing now.

