It’s amazing how much stuff you can fit into a Mazda Miata if you’re really committed to it. But sometimes, you need something a little bigger than a Miata to haul your stuff. Big doesn’t necessarily mean roomy, though. Packaging and interior layout can seriously affect how much you can load into the back of a minivan or SUV.

The good news is, Consumer Reports is more than happy to do the hard work so you don’t have to. It recently published a list of the 10 minivans and SUVs that it found offer the most usable cargo space in its independent tests. If you need to haul a lot of stuff, definitely start your new car search with the ones on this list.