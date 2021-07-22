Suspect Leads Police On Chase Reaching Speeds Over 160 MPH

High-speed chases, particularly in Southern California, seem like they get more dangerous every time they happen. And they happen a lot here, with one of the latest yesterday, as local news rep orted on a dangerous high-speed chase that saw a suspect reaching speeds over 160 mph.



The chase began in the Fairfax district of L.A. LAPD responded to a call about a break-in at a house in the neighborhood early that morning. The driver fled in a BMW stolen from the location, according to local reports, though it’s not known if the vehicle that was stolen belonged to the house the suspect robbed.



Around two hours later and over 25 miles away, California Highway Patrol caught up with the suspect, on the 10 freeway in West Covina. The driver was heading east.



The chase ended up winding through multiple freeways. After traveling east on the 10, the driver transitioned to the 15 North, reaching triple-digit speeds in the BMW and passing through three cities.

From there, the driver exited onto the 215 freeway and then exited again and back south on Interstate 15, before heading back onto the 10. At some point during the chase, the driver clipped a semi it was passing.

With the rear bumper hanging on from the impact, the driver exited the freeway onto surface streets and into the quiet foothill city of La Verne, where the suspect bailed and fled.

La Verne police then found the suspect shortly after hiding out in a rear house and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Thankfully, that damaged bumper seemed to be the only damage from this chase. At the speeds the driver was going, an impact with another vehicle might’ve been catastrophic.

Meanwhile another car chase in Southern California on Wednesday involved a stolen van, but was a bit less dramatic. Never change, SoCal.