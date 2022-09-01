Welp, it’s September. Labor Day is around the corner. Summer’s over. And while that’s usually a sad realization, if you’ve been trying to buy a car this year, you might just be ready for a new season. See, throughout June, July and August of 2022, all kinds of bad news was stirring in both the new-car and used-car markets. Whether it was price hikes, dealer markups, or automakers messing around with the equipment available on new cars due to supply-chain nonsense, this was probably the worst summer for car buyers in a long time.

Here, we’ve rounded up all our coverage from Summer of 2022 to explain just how messed-up the car market was this summer. Hopefully, things will start turning around this fall. Hopefully.