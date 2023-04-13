Steve McQueen may be best known for driving the Bullitt Mustang, but he wasn’t just a Mustang man. Over his lifetime, he amassed an incredible collection of some of the most desirable cars and motorcycles ever sold. McQueen seemed to specifically have a thing for Porsches and Ferraris, and soon, you’ll be able to bid on one Ferrari that, unlike the Steve McQueen Ferrari California T, the movie star actually owned .

In case you missed it:

RM Sotheby’s upcoming Monterey auction will include a 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition, a one-of-36 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Villa d’Este Coupe by Touring and a 1955 Lancia Aurelia B20S GT Coupe Series 4, but the most desirable car crossing the auction block will undoubtedly be Steve McQueen’s 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 by Scaglietti. McQueen reportedly bought it new and owned it for more than four years. The car was later restored to its original specification by Ferrari Classiche in a process that started in 2010 and took until 2013 to complete.

Advertisement

It’s been shown in Maranello’s Museo Ferrari and at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza, and it’s also been featured in plenty of magazines. Also, just look at it. It’s absolutely gorgeous. The shape. The color. The wheels. There may be other cars that come close, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another car that’s as beautiful as this long-nose Ferrari.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, this 275 GTB/4 isn’t expected to go cheap. RM Sotheby’s estimates that it will sell for between $5 million and $7 million. That won’t make it the most expensive Ferrari ever, but it’s still well beyond “just empty your kids’ college funds to buy it” expensive. If you have the money, though, it’s hard to think of a more desirable car with a more enviable provenance .

Advertisement