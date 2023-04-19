Stellantis Is Recalling Over 130,000 Ram Pickups for an Engine Software Issue

Over 1.7 million Ram pickups have been recalled in the last three to four months. And it doesn’t seem as if the recalls are letting up. Yet another has been issued by the NHTSA for Ram pickups due to an engine software issue that could cause the pickups to stall.

In case you missed it:

The issue affects the 2021 Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7 liter Hemi eTorque engine. These were the mild hybrid versions of the big V8 engine. According to the release, these engines are equipped with powertrain control modules that are running faulty software. This software glitch may cause “an incorrect fuel mixture condition in the engine” and result in an engine stall.



Advertisement

The recall affects a lot of Ram pickups, with the NHTSA saying 131,700 Ram 1500s could be affected. Owners need to take their trucks to their local dealers, where the dealer will update the modules software at no cost to the owner. If you’d rather wait around for word from the NHTSA or Stellantis, the agency says owners should expect letters to be mailed by June 2 . In a statement to Reuters, Stellantis admitted there had been one crash due to the recall but there had been no injuries reported.



This latest recall is one of nine other open recalls for the 2021 Ram 1500. That’s all in addition to a “do not drive” bulletin the agency has up for the pickup.



As always, if you want to know if your truck is impacted immediately, run your VIN number through NHTSA’s website for more information.