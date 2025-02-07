Car Culture

Stellantis Is The Only Automaker Bothering To Make A Super Bowl Ad This Year

Jeep and Ram are the only two car companies with ads during Super Bowl LIX.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (9)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Stellantis Is The Only Automaker Bothering To Make A Super Bowl Ad This Year
Screenshot: Ram Trucks via YouTube

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch that is two years in the making. It’s really the Super Bowl poster child of the “nothing ever happens” mantra. It seems automakers feel similarly, and that’s why only one of them – Stellantis – decided to make ads this year.

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump Wants Canada For Its Rare Earth Metals Essential For EV Batteries
At $3,500, Is This Barn-Find 1990 Hyundai Excel An Excellent Bargain?
Electric Cars Aren't Greener Until 25,000 Miles, A Brave Soul Uses A Fisker Ocean As A NY Taxi And Honda And Nissan Won't Go Steady After All In This Week's Car Culture Roundup
The All-Electric Ram 1500 Rev Looks Great and Makes a Ton of Sense
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Donald Trump Wants Canada For Its Rare Earth Metals Essential For EV Batteries
At $3,500, Is This Barn-Find 1990 Hyundai Excel An Excellent Bargain?
Electric Cars Aren't Greener Until 25,000 Miles, A Brave Soul Uses A Fisker Ocean As A NY Taxi And Honda And Nissan Won't Go Steady After All In This Week's Car Culture Roundup
The All-Electric Ram 1500 Rev Looks Great and Makes a Ton of Sense
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

That’s right, the Super Bowl, known partially for its iconic commercials, will only get a handful of car ads from one company. Everyone else, in solidarity with my New York Jets, seems to be sitting out this year. Still, we’re getting one ad from Ram and another from Jeep. There isn’t too much known about the latter just yet, so let’s discuss the former.

Advertisement

Related Content

Stellantis Confirms Ram Will Get A Midsize Pickup To Fight The Toyota Tacoma
These Are The Cars Stellantis Should Bring Back To Save Itself

Related Content

Stellantis Confirms Ram Will Get A Midsize Pickup To Fight The Toyota Tacoma
These Are The Cars Stellantis Should Bring Back To Save Itself

The 60-second spot is called “Goldilocks and the Three Trucks,” and it stars (aside from a trio of Ram trucks) my personal hero Glen Powell, putting his own spin on the classic fairy tale for his real-life niece and nephew. In the ad, Powell, dressed as a “rugged woodsy dude” barbecues a dragon in a giant smoker being pulled by a Ram 2500 Rebel, carves a wood sculpture of himself using the Ramcharger’s onboard power and launches a Ram RHO over a volcano. This is all happening as Van Halen’s “Panama” blasts in the background. It’s all very Ram.

Ram Trucks | 2025 Big Game | Goldilocks and the Three Trucks feat. Glen Powell | :60

It’s slated to air during the two-minute warning before halftime on Sunday, according to the Detroit Free Press. That is prime real estate that probably cost Ram a lot of money. 30-second spots are reportedly going for as much as $8 million, NBC 6 reports.

Advertisement

Powell and the Ram brand aren’t strangers, of course. They first teamed up for “Twisters” last summer. Shortly after, the actor was featured in another Ram ad campaign. The commercial was directed by David Leitch, according to Freep. He’s best known as the director of “Deadpool 2,” “John Wick,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “Bullet Train” and “The Fall Guy.” The man has action movie credits, that’s for sure.

While this ad does seem like a lot of fun, it is pretty wild that it’s just one of two car campaigns coming to the Super Bowl this year. I suppose, like most Americans, automakers cannot bear to see the people of Kansas City or the people of Philadelphia be happy. I get it, and my girlfriend is a huge Eagles fan.