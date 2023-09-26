Jalopnik Investigates: Is Travis Kelce Taylor Swift’s First ‘Car Person’ Love Interest?

Taylor Swift is probably the most famous person in the world right now. She’s broken all kinds of records with her Eras Tour, is releasing a seemingly never-ending stream of albums packed full of bangers and is collecting awards like they’re going out of fashion. But now, the internet is ablaze with rumors of her fledgling relationship with certified car guy and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.



We know that Swift herself is a registered car fan – penning lyrics about some of her favorite models, collecting a small fleet of vehicles and even appearing plastered on the side of a NASCAR racer back in 2012. But, because we love to hop on a trend in search of clicks, we wanted to find out if Kelce is her first ‘car guy’ love interest.

Advertisement

Thankfully, because the media has had a weird obsession with Swift’s dating history, it’s pretty easy to track down the important men in her life and then figure out if they were car fans. So, where shall we start?

Advertisement Advertisement

Let’s start with the chaps that don’t seem to like cars “All Too Well”. Both Joe Alwyn, who reportedly just drives a Jaguar F-Pace, and Tom Hiddleston, who apparently “doesn’t seem to care much about cars,” are wildly less interested in cars than Swift. After all, the “New Romantics” singer once compared love to driving a new Maserati down a dead end street, and I can only assume that neither of these British actors have a clue what that feels like.

After these come the wildly successful stars who spend their hard-earned cash on several shiny sets of wheels. Famed scarf thief Jake Gyllenhaal is one such candidate, and it’ll come as no surprise to learn that the Brooklyn native counts a BMW i3 and Audi Q7 in his collection. Both fine automobiles, but neither worth writing a song about – unlike the old Chevy trucks that Swift likes dropping into her lyrics every now and then.

Advertisement

Easily the two biggest car fans that Swift has been caught holding hands with are singers Joe Jonas and Harry Styles. Jonas’ top cars in his collection include a Ford Falcon that was restored by West Coast Customs, a Fisker Karma and a Mini Moke – providing a nice mix of class and weirdness that many car fans aspire to.

Advertisement

Styles, meanwhile, is a true connoisseur with a collection that includes a Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari Dino 246 GTS and the excellent Ford Capri. Clearly a collection that will never go out of style.



John Mayer (boooo) is also worth a mention at this point as he previously dailyed a Gulf-liveried Ford GT. However, Mayer sold that car off earlier this year for a reported $594,000.

Advertisement

While those are some fine automobiles that I’d never get to drive in my “Wildest Dreams,” the list is outdone by Kelce’s affinity for a nice set of wheels. As well as the aforementioned Chevelle, Kelce has owned an Aston Martin Vanquish and a specially commissioned Range Rover.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs player also runs the Kelce Car Jam, a car show that raises money for his 87 & Running foundation. So, while he might not be Swift’s first car-collecting love interest, he definitely appears to be the one that takes his love of cars beyond simply buying expensive toys.

Editor’s Note: I’m sorry for making Owen do this. -RC