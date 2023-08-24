This Florida Company Is Modernizing Jaguar E-Types

Like many of you, I’ve always been a huge fan of the Jaguar E-Type. Its revolutionary, low-slung design and sweet-sounding inline-six (or V12) engine have made it one of my favorite cars of all time, but unfortunately, I had never driven one. So, when the kind folks at E.C.D. Automotive reached out with a chance to drive one of their E-Types, I jumped at the opportunity.
However, I wouldn’t be driving a “normal,” stock E-Type. No, no no. You see, E.C.D. doesn’t deal in your run-of-the-mill E-Type. They’re all about customization and modernization. Basically, you can think of it as a company that brings old Jag E-Types into the modern era. How wonderful is that?
This isn’t the company’s first rodeo in the custom car world. It actually started years ago with Land Rover Defenders.
They’ve just expanded to E-Types, and I got a tour of their factory in Florida before taking a customer’s E-Type out on the road.
Full Disclosure: E.C.D. Automotive flew me down to Kissimmee, Florida, put me up in a hotel, provided transportation and gave me a few trinkets (including a very cute 1/18th scale E-Type) during my visit to their factory.