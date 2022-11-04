Tomorrow night, the hands of fate will make a decision. They’ll browse through a series of numbers, pluck six from the vine, and use that string to turn one person into a billionaire. That’s right, lottery fever is back, and this time the Powerball jackpot is a cool $1.5 billion — a full year and a half of interest payments on Elon Musk’s Twitter loans!
But we, as car writers, will put our dollars towards something a bit more practical than social media. Instead, we’re going to be buying cars — but with a few stipulations. New cars only, to be purchased at MSRP (we’ll ignore destination fees for now), and the big one: you can only get one make and model. That means multiples, hundreds or thousands of one single vehicle, taking up as much of the jackpot as possible. With $1.5 billion to burn, what brand-new vehicles would the Jalopnik staff buy?