José Rodriguez Jr. — 11,885 Porsche 911 Targa 4s

What car(s) would I buy if my lazy, computer-generated numbers won the lotto? First of all, I’d buy a mask to cover up my face as I collected my winnings. Have you ever read about what happens to lottery winners? It’s tragic. So, I’d need to hide my identity like some sort of masked vigilante who was not doling out justice but Porsche 911 Targas. About 11,885 of them.



The 2023 Porsche Targa 4 starts at $126,200 not including destination, but I’d like to think Porsche would let me get away with not paying for delivery if I was buying that many 911 Targas. I’d give away the Targas to family, friends and strangers alike — because strangers are the least of your worries if you were to win $1.5 billion.

Then again, if I woke up feeling paranoid after winning one of the biggest lottery purses ever, I’d probably just cancel the order for the Porsche 911 Targas and buy a single Alpine A110. The Alpine starts at €62,500, and since the Euro is still down that comes out to about $61,790. That’d leave plenty of money so I could move to France and legally own said Alpine A110.