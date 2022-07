A Coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - $28 Million

Now that you’ve made it big, you’ll be picnicking with the big kids — the likes of Bezos, Musk, and Lee. You can’t be rolling up in some mass-produced vehicle, that’s what the poors buy. You’re no prole, not any more. You’ve risen above your station, become something more, rinsed yourself of putrid stench of the unwashed masses. You need something coachbuilt.

And, what better coachbuilt picnic cruiser than the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail? You’re rich now, you love boats. The one-off Rolls will only run you a mere $28 million (the most expensive price ever for a brand-new car) , leaving you plenty with which to stock up on charcuterie. Or rather, to pay someone to stock up for you — you won’t be caught dead doing your own grocery shopping.

Lottery winnings remaining: $992,000,000