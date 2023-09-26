You Can Already Buy A T-Shirt Of Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift In His Chevelle

Among fans of American football, Travis Kelce is known for being one of the best tight ends of all time. Among car enthusiasts, though, he’s also known for being one of us, regularly driving a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible and hosting the Kelce Car Jam, an annual car show that serves as a fundraiser for his 87 & Running Foundation. But this weekend, it wasn’t the Kelce Car Jam that got all the coverage, nor was it his seven catches, 69 yards, or touchdown in a blowout win against the Bears. It was the unofficial confirmation that he’s now dating Taylor Swift.



T he internet has, of course, reacted completely normally. A fan (or perhaps a professional paparazzi photographer) followed the two after the game and got a couple of photos of them leaving the game in Kelce’s Chevelle. And true to form, she was riding shotgun with her hair undone in the front seat of his car. It only took a day for one of those p hotos to wind up on a t-shirt that you can buy if you’re the kind of Swiftie who really needs one. Even better, it’s already on sale for an entire $2 off, bringing the purchase price down to a mere $24.99.

Now, it would be easy to assume that this romance is just a flash in the pan or a public relations stunt to get Swift in the news ahead of the release of her Eras Tour film release, but we’re going to choose to believe they’ll never go out of style. She’s already done greater things than dating the boy on the football team, but who’s to say she’s not gonna marry him someday? Plus, he was born in 1989 and wears red on the field. If you believe in astrology, it also sounds like a million little shining stars just aligned. Trust us folks, this isn’t the last time you’ll see Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce’s getaway car.