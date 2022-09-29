The auto industry’s off-road obsession continues, with Ram adding a new off-road toy. The pickup brand used the Texas State Fair to introduce the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Honestly, it’s a truck they should have made years ago.

Ram says this new 2500 Rebel is a combination of off-road performance with heavy-duty capabilities. The best of both worlds. Those off-road goodies include off-road suspension, 33-inch off-road tires, and skid plates for the transfer case and fuel tank. You also get that heavy-duty goodness in the form of five-link coil suspension that provides both excellent wheel articulation off road and better load carrying capacity. Speaking of which this thing can carry 3,140 pounds and tow up to 16,870 pounds.

The bigger news here are the engine choices. Buyers will have the option of choosing between a standard 6.4-liter 410 horsepower Hemi V8 (which can be had with an available WARN Zeon-12 winch that’s rated for 12,000 pounds) or the bigger news, a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel I6 that puts out 370 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque. That’s the engine you’re going to want.



Outside, you’ll be able to tell the Rebel 2500 apart by its unique badging and a special hood that Ram says is from Mopar. Inside you can have an old-school bench seat or individual buckets with leather seating. There’s also a 360-degree view camera that helps with both off-roading and towing.

Essentially what we have here is a Ram Power Wagon with a diesel, something that Ram has never made.



If you’re interested in having the diesel Power Wagon you couldn’t get before, the Ram 2500 Rebel goes on sale towards the end of 2022 with a starting price of $68,940 (that includes the $1,895 destination).

