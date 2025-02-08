Starship Explosion Cleaned Up By Islanders, Trump Traffic Screws Up Palm Beach Airport And China Makes Jet Fuel In Space In This Week's Beyond Cars Roundup

Scientists predict that there are currently more than 30,000 pieces of space junk orbiting above the Earth, and some are large enough to make their way back down to dry land with little warning. On average this happens about once every day, but that rate could rise as private space travel ramps up. Aviation safety experts are worried as a new study has warned that the chance of a collision between a commercial jet and a piece of space junk is on the rise. - Owen Bellwood Read More