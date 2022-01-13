Someone has finally come up with a solution to Tesla’s much maligned y oke on the Model S Plaid, but it’s going to cost you.



Advertisement

The yoke has been nothing short of incredibly controversial since it was first revealed, and it proved to be troublesome when trying to maneuver at slow speeds. That’s mostly due to the fact that the car’s steering system means drivers have to go hand-over-hand many times just to navigate tight spaces. It’s all a very clumsy affair.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed Tesla is working on a progressive steering system to help with the issue, but that’s still years away. Musk also does not plan to offer any sort of regular steering wheel.

So, one company has taken matters into their own hands. Tsportline is a well known Tesla tuning shop, and they’ve clearly had enough of this y oke tomfoolery. The new wheels look almost identical from the bottom as the yoke does, except they have a top section as well which makes – you know – a wheel.

“Our Tesla Model S 360 Yoke Replacement Steering Wheel employs the factory Model S Yoke design with the addition of a top section for those looking for a traditional full 360 steering wheel,” the company wrote.

Tsportline uses “the finest” 3M metal structure and ballistic birch plywood to create the shape of the new wheel.

Buyers have their choices of two outer materials – full leather or carbon fiber.

Advertisement

This all sounds well and good, but there are a few caveats that need mentioning. First, if your Tesla comes with a heated yoke, you’ll have to kiss it goodbye because the Tsportline wheel can’t be heated. It also doesn’t come with an included airbag… which is interesting. It seems you’ll have to take the airbag out of your yoke and have it installed. You could also just live dangerously. I’m not here to judge.

At this point you’re probably wondering what the privilege of having an entire wheel in your Model S will cost. Well, it’s not cheap. The leather wheel retails from $2,299 and the carbon fiber wheel will set you back $3,499.

Advertisement

That may be a chunk of change, but if you have over $150,000 to spend on a car, I can’t imagine that money will be keeping you up at night… unlike the yoke.